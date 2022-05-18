Consumer News: Where gas prices stand right now and tips to save at the pump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Drivers in the Midlands might want to buckle up before hearing GasBuddy’s latest report tonight. Those prices at the pumps are up nearly 15 cents in just two days. GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Columbia increased nearly 10 cents in just 24 hours, jumping to $4.28 a gallon. That’s more than 70 cents per gallon more than a month ago.

If you’re already planning your summer road trips, GasBuddy has some tips to help you save. Experts recommend avoiding gas stations directly off major highways and say you should use apps to help find the cheapest gas near you. Also, take advantage of discounts by paying in cash, or joining a loyalty program. Finally, keep up with your car’s maintenance. Cars get better gas mileage when their parts are well maintained. That includes checking your tire pressure and either cleaning out or changing air filters before a long road trip.

CNN– Drivers in at least one state are already paying $6 for a gallon of gas, and more states could soon see the same price at their pumps before the end of summer. That’s according to analysts at JP Morgan. The average price for unleaded in California hit $6 a gallon for the first time on Tuesday. Analysts warn $6 or more could be the national average by August. AAA reports the national average for gas is already at a record high of $4.57 a gallon.