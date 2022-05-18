Finland and Sweden officially apply for NATO membership

CNN– Finland and Sweden have officially handed in their applications to join the NATO alliance, marking a major shift for two countries that have remained neutral for decades. NATO leaders have indicated the process could move very quickly from here.

On Thursday, Finland’s president and Sweden’s prime minister will travel to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden. The U.S. has expressed its support for their membership bid, as have most of NATO’s other member states.

Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids are drawing backlash from the Kremlin, which has threatened retaliation if there is NATO military expansion into this territory. Finnish and Swedish leaders have repeatedly said the decision is about protecting their own security, and not about provoking Moscow.