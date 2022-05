Trial for former deputy accused in drowning deaths continues

Horry Co., SC (WPDE) –Tuesday the trial of Stephen Flood continued.

Flood is a former Horry County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was driving two inmates in a transport van.

He’s accused of driving around a barricade when it was overcome with flood waters with two women still in the back… unable to get out… drowning.

Law enforcement officers say the water was rising fast.

ABC’s Tonya Brown has more on Tuesday’s testimony.