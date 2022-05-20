Local Living: “Kitten Palooza” at Pawmetto Lifeline ends Saturday, swim season coming up in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pawmetto Lifeline is at full capacity, and it is offering a special adoption event for some homeless felines this weekend. This Friday and Saturday only, “Kitten Palooza” will be celebrated with all kittens adoptions for just $75, or two for $125. All kittens are neutered or spayed, dewormed, microchipped and vaccinated. Pawmetto Lifeline’s adoptions hours will be Friday and Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can sample food from around the world and learn about different cultures at the Columbia International Festival this weekend. There will be food, art, entertainment and more, featuring cultures from across the globe. The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 21 at the State Fairgrounds.

You can find more information by visiting www.cifonline.org.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to catch a movie but don’t want to shovel out movie ticket prices , Doko Meadows in Blythewood is showing another “Movie in the Park” this weekend. The park will show the film “Sing” starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 21. Admission is free to the public but pre-registration is required. You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie. Plenty of food vendors will be on hand as well.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A quick dip in the pool could be just what the doctor ordered to beat this heat. The City of Columbia is getting ready to open the pools and splash pads at the end of the month. The recreational swim season begins Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on opening day and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. This includes both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool, along with various spray pools across city parks. The cost to visit the pools per visit is $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for anyone 13 and over.