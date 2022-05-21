Emergency officials advise South Carolinians to exercise caution when going out in the heat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re spending some time outdoors this weekend, here’s a reminder from experts to know your limits when it comes to this heat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500 people die each year from heat related illness.

South Carolina emergency officials say if you’re out in the heat, you need to drink between two and four glasses of water an hour to stay hydrated.

Common sense can keep you safe. Avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, wear light clothing and avoid drinking alcohol.