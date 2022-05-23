2022 NAMI Walk in Columbia encourages people to discuss mental health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Many came together over the weekend to walk at the Columbia Canal & Riverfront Park to raise awareness for mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says it is important for people to share their experiences with mental health conditions and seek help.

The last couple of years have been challenging for many of us due to the pandemic. Organizers say the silver lining is everyone is talking about mental health.

NAMI has also worked to raise funds for mental illness programs. So far, it’s raised over $60,000. The goal is $75,000.