DHEC reminds you to keep your family safe in the water during Healthy and Safe Swimming Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As your family gets ready to hit the pools and lakes this summer, state health officials want to make sure you are safe. It is Healthy and Safe Swimming Week in South Carolina, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is making sure you practice safe swimming tips.

According to officials, drowning is the leading cause of death besides birth defects in children ages 1-4.

“The number one rule of swimming safety is to never let children play near water unattended because drowning can happen quickly and quietly. Adult supervision is essential,” said Kevin Poore, program coordinator with DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention and Director of Safe Kids South Carolina.“Another important step people can take is to prevent germs from getting into public swimming areas by not entering the water if you’re sick with diarrhea and taking kids on regular bathroom breaks and checking diapers. People can get very sick if they swallow just a mouthful of contaminated water.”

When you arrive at a pool, experts say you should take a rinse in the shower, then dry off and apply sunscreen. Remind children that germs in the water can make people sick if they swallow just a mouthful of contaminated water. Finally, designate an adult to supervise constantly when children are in or near water.

DHEC says you can check its Beach Monitoring webpage for the latest on any swimming advisories in the state.

You can learn more by visiting www.cdc.gov/healthywater/swimming/safe-swimming-week/toolkit.html#press-release-template.