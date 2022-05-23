DHEC supports recommendation from CDC on kids ages 5-11 getting booster shots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it supports recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for kids ages 5-11 to get COVID-19 booster shots at least five months after their initial vaccine series.

Officials with DHEC encourage parents with eligible children to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

“This is great news and will serve as a major step in our ongoing efforts to keep South Carolinians safe from severe cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “As we approach the summer months, we know our kids will be participating in various activities and spending more time around other people. That makes this added layer of protection even more important for our children and their family members and others they come in contact with.”

This comes after the FDA authorized booster shots for kids ages 5-11 last week.

“A major part of approaching COVID-19 as an endemic virus is taking the proper steps to ensure we don’t experience heightened levels in our communities,” Simmer added. “That includes an updated vaccination and booster as recommended. We need our entire state on board if we’re going to stop severe cases from damaging our communities.”

To find available COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.