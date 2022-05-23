Now that is astounding! Dr. Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) wrote the following in Forbes:

“This week the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that Greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution associated with anthropogenic (human) activities “trapped” 49% more heat in the atmosphere in 2021 than it did roughly 30 years ago.”

You can read the whole article here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2022/05/23/greenhouse-gases-trapped-nearly-50-more-heat-in-2021-than-1990/?sh=6362a6cc10ec