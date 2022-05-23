Newberry County Coroner identifies victims killed in two weekend shooting incidents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece released the names of four people who were killed in two weekend shooting incidents that took place within hours of each other.

Deputies say one person was killed in a shooting on Wise Street just after midnight on May 22. At 2:50 p.m., authorities say they received reports of a shooting on Eleanor Street. Three people died as a result of this shooting, according to investigators.

Coroner Kneece says the four victims were 16-year-old MyKain Davis, 18-year-old Johquindon Toland, Jhisere Robinson and Sonterrious Davis. All four individuals were from the Newberry area.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, you’re encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.