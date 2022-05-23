Orangeburg DPS looking for missing teen who did not return from work

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who did not return from work.

Officials say 16-year-old Dakota James Glisson last spoke to his mother between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, and he was last seen wearing his McDonald’s work uniform.

Glisson is described as 5’09” tall and weighing about 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a black GMC Envoy.

If you know where he is, call the Public Safety Dispatch at 803-534-2812.