RCSD: Student charged with bringing a gun to Lower Richland HS

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a 15-year-old was arrested this morning after a gun was found at Lower Richland High School. Authorities say it was discovered that a student brought a loaded handgun to campus and put it in his vehicle after staff were alerted.

Officials say administrators found the gun while searching the vehicle.

No threats were made, according to investigators.

Deputies say the student was booked at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.