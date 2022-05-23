South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 11 Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina wide receiver Sidney Rice and Wofford football coach Mike Ayers highlighted the four-member South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s induction class of 2022. Also enshrined were Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover and Winthrop basketball player and former UNC Charlotte director of athletics Judy Wilkins Rose. There was no 2021 class because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hall of Fame’s Induction Banquet honoring the classes of 2022 and 2020 was held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The 11-individuals were forever enshrined with the Palmetto State’s highest athletic honor.

Clemson running back C.J. Spiller and USC quarterback Todd Ellis, two of the Palmetto State’s most popular football players, were a part of the seven-member 2020 class. Limestone coach Gaylord Perry, Hilton Head infielder Dan Driessen, USC pitcher Ed Lynch, S.C. State basketball scorer Roberta Williams and Columbia defensive end Peter Boulware were also inducted. The seven create one of the best-ever groups in the 60-year history of the organization.

The SCAHOF Banquet is the largest annual celebration of Palmetto State sports stars under one roof. The traditional introduction of past inductees, the “Walk of Legends”, is one of the event’s highlights.