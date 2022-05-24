DHEC: 7,044 new cases of COVID-19, three additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of May 21.

In its latest weekly report, DHEC says there were 7,044 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus related deaths in South Carolina.

According to the health agency, 63.4% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and over have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 54.8% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.