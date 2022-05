FILE

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man dead.

Investigators say it happened around 7pm near on the 7900 block of Richard St.

According to deputies a man was found in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or submit tips to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.