DHEC: No known cases of monkeypox in SC after monitoring two close contacts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the Palmetto State. This comes after DHEC says it was monitoring two people who were flight contacts of a person from the United Kingdom confirmed to have monkeypox. Health officials say the two close contacts underwent a 21-day monitoring period which ended Wednesday at noon.

Officials say the contacts don’t have any symptoms, but they followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on the matter.

For more information about monkeypox from the CDC, visit www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.