SC leaders react to school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, officials say an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 students and two adults. This is the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.
Leaders from South Carolina reacted to news of the shooting.
Governor Henry McMaster expressed his sympathy and called for flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.
Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette says the news hit home for her as a mother.
Senator Lindsey Graham says he is heartbroken by the news. He says he is open to debate any measures his colleagues think they should consider.
Senator Tim Scott asked people to lift up the families affected in prayer.
Representative Ralph Norman also called for prayers in this time.
Former Governor Nikki Haley says her prayers are with those affected.