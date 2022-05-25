SC leaders react to school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, officials say an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 students and two adults. This is the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

Leaders from South Carolina reacted to news of the shooting.

Governor Henry McMaster expressed his sympathy and called for flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.

Tonight, please join Peggy and me in praying for the Uvalde community, the faculty and staff at Robb Elementary, and for the families of the victims of today’s tragedy. https://t.co/LovIOazYzU — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 25, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette says the news hit home for her as a mother.

As a mother it breaks my heart to see the senseless attack today at the school in Texas. Please join David and me in praying for comfort for the families and friends of those who lost their lives today during this incomprehensible act of violence. — Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) May 25, 2022

Senator Lindsey Graham says he is heartbroken by the news. He says he is open to debate any measures his colleagues think they should consider.

Hopefully over time we will have a better understanding of what led to these senseless acts. As to what to do next, I welcome a debate in the U.S. Senate about any and all measures that my colleagues believe will have an effect. Let’s debate and vote. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 25, 2022

Senator Tim Scott asked people to lift up the families affected in prayer.

Psalm 34 tells us that the Lord is near to the broken hearted. I was devastated to learn of the children and teacher senselessly murdered today in Texas. Please join me in lifting up their families in prayer. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 24, 2022

Representative Ralph Norman also called for prayers in this time.

Our nation has been reminded of that today in the wake of the #Uvalde murders. Please join me in lifting these families and our nation up in prayer, asking for peace, comfort, and guidance. 2/ — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 25, 2022

Former Governor Nikki Haley says her prayers are with those affected.

May God hold these families near tonight and in the days to come. My prayers are with them, their community, and the law enforcement officers who responded to this tragedy. #Uvalde — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 24, 2022