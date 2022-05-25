Shooting at school in Uvalde, TX the second deadliest school shooting in U.S. history

ABC NEWS– An elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is now the scene of the second deadliest school shooting in our nation’s history. 19 children and two teachers were killed. A state public safety official now says all those killed were in one classroom. We’re learning more now about those victims, mostly third and fourth graders, senselessly gunned down just two days before the end of the school year.

ABC’s Mireya Villarreal has more.