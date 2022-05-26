CDC: At least three cases of monkeypox in the U.S.

CNN– Two monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Utah. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this means there’s at least three patients in the U.S. with the disease. The other case was reported in Massachusetts.

This comes after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control just finished a 21-day monitoring period of two close contacts of people with monkey pox from the United Kingdom. There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina, but several states, including Florida, New York, Washington and California, have suspected cases.

The World Health Organization says more than 250 people in at least 16 countries have monkeypox. The CDC has now issued a travel alert, advising all travelers to avoid close contact with sick people and wild animals. The agency says the risk to the public is low, but people should be aware of any unexplained rashes.