Questions arise about the police response to Texas school shooting

ABC NEWS– It’s been a very difficult 48 hours in Uvalde, Texas and across the country, as 19 children and two teachers went to school Tuesday and never came home. Texas police say the suspected gunman was inside Robb Elementary School for 40 minutes before he was shot and killed by tactical officers. Officials are now clarifying the details of the response, saying a school resource officer did not confront the shooter as previously stated.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood tell us what we know now.