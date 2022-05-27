Memorial Day travel underway amid gas price surge

CNN– Memorial day weekend travel is already underway, and it’s expected to be the busiest in two years. AAA says more than 39 million people are expected to travel this weekend. Despite the record high gas prices, 35 million will be traveling by car. With a national average price of $4.60 a gallon for regular gas, and $4.26 here at home, those road trips will cost a little more this year.

The worst is likely yet to come. GasBuddy predicts it could reach $5 a gallon in just a matter of weeks. One way to try to save money this weekend is to use an app, like AAAA and GasBuddy that find the cheapest gas prices near you.

If you haven’t hit the road yet, AAA says the best time to travel today is after 9 a.m. The worst being 12-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the best time to leave is before 10 a.m. The worst time Saturday is from 1-6 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 1-4 p.m. and to beat the traffic on the way home Monday, the best time to travel is before 11 a.m.