Where gas prices stand heading into Memorial Day weekend travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One thing not stopping travelers this holiday weekend is the rising gas prices. Americans will be paying about $1.50 more per gallon of gas, the highest they have ever been on Memorial Day weekend.

The national average price right now stands at $4.60 per gallon. Last year, we were sitting at $3.04 a gallon, and before that gas was just $1.87.

Here at home, GasBuddy says South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $4.23 a gallon. That’s up nearly 60 cents in just the past month.