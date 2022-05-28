Tips to save on gas while traveling for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– GasBuddy has some tips to help you save some change while celebrating the unofficial start of summer.

Experts recommend avoiding gas stations directly off major highways and say you should use apps to help find the cheapest gas near you. Also, take advantage of discounts by paying in cash or joining a loyalty program. Finally, keep up with your car’s maintenance.

Tire manufacturer Michelin says cars get better gas mileage when their parts are well maintained. That includes looking under the hood and checking your tire pressure, as well as and either cleaning out or changing air filters before a long road trip.

For more information from GasBuddy, visit www.gasbuddy.com/go/ultimate-guide-to-saving-money-on-gas.