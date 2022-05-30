Consumer News: FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries, gas prices hit new record and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to organic strawberries. Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota. The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far. The brands involved are Freshkampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joes and Walmart, among a few other stores.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices in the Midlands are actually a little lower than they were this time last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular in Columbia is $4.17 a gallon. That’s down seven cents from a week ago. If you’re looking for a bargain, the site lists the cheapest gas at $3.92 at Costco on Piney Grove Road.

CNN– AAA says nearly 35 million Americans hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday, and it’s costing them a pretty penny to get back-and-forth. Gas prices, adjusted for inflation, hit a ten-year high this weekend, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and some analysts say it may be a while before drivers start to get a break at the pump. John Lorinc reports.