President Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

CNN– This morning, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The president delivered a Memorial Day address and called on Americans to honor their fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifices.

President Biden says the sacrifices of the fallen should never be forgotten.

The tradition of a president laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier dates back to President Herbert Hoover in 1929.