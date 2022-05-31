Columbia Police investigating two suspected overdose deaths on Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found on Millwood Avenue on Sunday.

#ColumbiaPDSC is investigating two suspected drug overdose deaths in the same area over the weekend. News release:https://t.co/ypBfXOfOM4 pic.twitter.com/44BOt1O2V6 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 31, 2022

Authorities say they found the body of 68-year-old Johnny Drayton at an abandoned building in the 2400 block of Millwood Avenue at 11:22 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., police say they found the body of 51-year-old Sam McCray Jr. at the El Cheapo Laundry in the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue.

Police say they are investigating both deaths as suspected drug overdoses. Toxicology reports are pending, but CPD warns the public about the dangers of drug use, especially with drugs mixed with fentanyl. Police say drug dealers may mix fentanyl with other drugs due to its potency and low cost.

So far this year, CPD says it has investigated 31 reported overdoses of which 12 were fatal. In 2021, CPD says it investigated 17 reported overdoses and 11 fatalities.

Investigators say they are working to determine if the two deaths are related and the exact causes of death for both men.