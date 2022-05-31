Consumer News: Commuting workers impacted by gas price spike, lifeguard shortage could impact pools this summer and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– Experts say working from home has been a huge reason why home prices have been skyrocketing. New research shows that home prices jumped more than 23% during the pandemic, and 15% of that growth was due to remote work. Many people turned to warmer climates around the Sunbelt, which was a significant driver in prices. The surge in people working from home has created a nationwide demand for housing, as more and more people work from home and get the choice about where they want to live.

CNN– As inflation fuels the cost of transportation, a simple commute to work everyday can take a big bite out of your wallet. With more Americans heading into the office, they’re feeling the pinch every time they fill their gas tanks. Gabe Cohen has more.

CNN– Another nationwide shortage is making waves and experts warn this one could prove deadly. The American Lifeguard Association reports a national lifeguard shortage could impact many of the nation’s over 300,000 pools. In fact, the organization says around a third to nearly a half of the pools will likely be affected. Experts blame a number of issues for the shortage including low pay, training costs and a lack of interest from teens that’s been compounded by the pandemic. So far, no pools in Columbia have been closed for a lack of a lifeguard.