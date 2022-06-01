CDC defends its authority to issue mask mandate for U.S. travelers

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doubling down on its authority to issue a mask mandate for U.S. travelers.

A district court struck down the mandate in April, a move that blocked the federal government from implementing it nationwide. Tuesday, the CDC asked an appeals court to reverse that decision. The agency argues that masks are an effective way to prevent the spread of the disease. It also defended its authority to issue the mandate, pointing to vaccine mandates that have been upheld by the Supreme Court.

As of now, the U.S. does not have a federal mask mandate, and no emergency order has been filed to enforce one.