Consumer News: Where gas prices stand in the Midlands, President Biden launches effort to help struggling economy and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices continue to climb here in the Midlands and across the country. According to GasBuddy, the Midlands average is $4.19 a gallon, down slightly from a week ago, but still well above what we’re used to. If you’re looking for a bargain there are a dozen stations around the area with regular for $3.97 a gallon. Those are all located in Lexington and West Columbia.

CNN– President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling economy. This move comes as many Americans are worried about their wallets and facing higher costs for items ranging from food to fuel. John Lorinc reports.

CNN– Hasbro may have counted the thimble out, but its fans have put it back into the Monopoly game! The company announced on social media that the popular token was returning to Monopoly. The thimble took home the most votes in a throwback token campaign back in April. Hasbro says it will replace the current T-Rex token in a refreshed Monopoly series.