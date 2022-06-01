DHEC: 8,648 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest weekly coronavirus data as of May 28.

Last week, DHEC says there were 8,648 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

According to the health agency, 63.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 54.9% of all eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.