Industry leaders push for end to COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated international travelers

CNN,

CNN– Travel industry leaders pressed the Biden administration to end COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated international travelers entering the U.S.

Airlines for America and the U.S Travel Association say the requirement is harming the economy and doesn’t match the current threat from COVID-19. They also say other countries have removed their pre-departure testing requirements and reopened their tourism economies.

