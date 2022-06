Pride Month begins

CNN– Today marks the start of Pride Month. There will be parades, festivals and concerts to celebrate the LGBTQ community, including Outfest in downtown Columbia this weekend.

Pride Month started as a tribute to those who took part in the Stonewall Riots.

Pride Day itself is June 28. It marks the day in 1969 when police raided a gay club in New York City, called the Stonewall Inn. It led patrons, staff, and neighborhood residents to riot outside.