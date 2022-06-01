SCHP: Moped driver dies after striking pickup truck in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a moped driver has died after striking the side of a pickup truck in Orangeburg County last month.

Troopers say the collision occurred on May 14 around 11:40 p.m. on Hickory Hill Road at Shillings Bridge Road. Investigators say the driver of a moped was traveling east on Shillings Bridge Road when it struck the side of 2013 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling south on Hickory Hill Road and passing over Shillings Bridge Road.

Authorities say the driver of the moped was taken to Prisma Health Richland, and they later succumbed to their injuries.