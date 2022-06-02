Consumer News: Ways to donate to help Uvalde school shooting victims, a look at gas prices in the Midlands

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– The community in Uvalde, Texas is still reeling from last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School, and many are looking for ways to support the families of the victims and survivors. Jenn Sullivan has a look at how you can help with donations and avoid scams.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The sticker shock at the gas pump continues. GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of regular in the Midlands is $4.26 a gallon, up three cents from just the previous day. Bargain hunters can find gas for $3.97 a gallon at Sam’s Club on Harbison and Costco on Piney Grove Road.