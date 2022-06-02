Cool off from the heat at misting stations in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia says several of its parks will operate misting stations when the heat index reaches 90 degrees.

City officials say you can cool off at misting stations at the following parks from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. :

Granby Park 100 Catawba Street

MLK Park 2300 Greene Street

Owens Field Park 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard

Riverfront Park 312 Laurel Street and 4122 River Drive

Rosewood Park 901 South Holly Street

Southeast Park 951 Hazlewood Road

