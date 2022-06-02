Pfizer asks FDA to emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 5-years-old

CNN– Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to 5 years.

Trial results released last week show the vaccine appears safe and has a strong immune response. A month after the children in the trial got their third dose, tests showed the vaccine produced a similar immune response as two doses in 16 to 25-year-olds.

Trial results also show the vaccine had an 80.3% efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 in this youngest age group. More testing is needed to finalize the efficacy rate, however.