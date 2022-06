President Biden to address the nation after recent mass shootings

ABC NEWS– Four people killed when a gunman opened fire at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon. President Joe Biden will address the country tonight at 7:30 p.m. following this latest mass shooting. The White House says he will talk about the need for Congress to pass what he calls common sense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.