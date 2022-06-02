Researchers expect new variants will keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels this summer

CNN– It’s likely we’ll see a surge of new COVID-19 cases this summer. Researchers say new variants are set to keep COVID-19 circulating at high levels in the coming months and possibly into winter.

Recent research suggests new variants can get past immunity barriers made by vaccines and past infections.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say new variants made up to 7% of new infections in the U.S. in late May.