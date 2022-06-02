Study looks into link between drinking coffee and your risk of death

CNN– Having your morning cup of joe could help you live longer. A new study found drinking coffee could lower your risk of death compared to not drinking the caffeinated beverage.

Researchers studied more than 171,000 people in the U.K. They caught up with them five times over one year to discuss their coffee habits. Seven years later, researchers looked to see which participants had died. According to the study, people who drank 1.5-3.5 cups of sweetened coffee a day had a 30% lower death risk.

The average person used only about one teaspoon of sugar. Meanwhile, unsweetened coffee drinkers had between a 16-29% lower death risk.