Study suggests trained dogs are better at detecting COVID-19 than rapid tests

CNN– French researchers report that trained dogs may do a better job of detecting COVID-19 in patients than rapid tests. In the study, specially trained canines sniffing sweat samples were able to detect COVID-19 successfully in nearly all cases. By comparison, rapid tests picked up 84% of cases.

Rapid tests were slightly better than trained dogs in identifying negative cases, but in two of the false positive cases, the dogs were apparently confused by other forms of coronavirus instead of COVID-19.

The researchers say the dogs show great promise for being used when tests are difficult to administer, like in nursing homes and at large events. They also point out canines are less invasive than other forms of COVID-19 testing and also work more quickly than a lab test.