AG Alan Wilson pledges to join FCC in effort to combat robocalls

COLUMBIA,, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has pledged to join the Federal Communication Commission and 40 other states to fight robocalls. South Carolina has signed an agreement with the FCC to share information with them and other states on fighting illegal robocalls.

“Robocalls are one of life’s most aggravating irritants and are something we all have to deal with, but states can do very little on their own to fight them. That’s why this partnership with the FCC is so important,” Attorney General Wilson said.

A report from the Robokiller app says the Palmetto State reported 1 billion robocalls in 2020.

To avoid falling for a robocall scam, the State Department of Consumer Affairs advises you to hang up the phone and be aware that no one will call you asking for private information like your social security number.