Make sure your pet is cool and comfortable as summer temps move in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you think you’re hot, can you imagine braving these extreme temperatures in a fur coat? It’s ideal to keep your four legged friends inside.

The Humane Society stresses that if you absolutely must leave your animal outside, make sure your fur baby has lots of water and shade. Officials also recommend walking your pets earlier in the morning or at dusk to prevent burns on the bottom of your pet’s paws.