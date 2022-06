Fort Jackson celebrates 105th birthday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local military base is celebrating a huge milestone! Fort Jackson is celebrating its 105th birthday this week, and it all began with cannon fire during a post-run celebration early this morning.

Fort Jackson was established in 1917 and trains roughly 50% of all soldiers and more than 60% of women entering the Army each year.

Also Monday, the military is celebrating the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in World War II.