Lexington-Richland Five holds input meetings

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington-Richland district five held the first of two community input meetings Monday evening.

The meeting took place at Ballentine Elementary School where district leaders discussed the proposed school bond referendum.

district leaders touched on multiple subjects — including school funding and capacities within district five schools.

The community was given a chance to state their opinions on the proposal. If you missed Monday night’s meeting, you’ll have a second chance to have your voices heard Tuesday at the Harbison West Elementary from 6 to 7:30pm.