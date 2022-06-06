Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks returns this Friday, Shrimp and Grits Festival coming later this month and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prime Time in the Parks is back for another summer in the Capital City. The free events geared toward young people get underway this Friday night at Lorick Park with a Summer Teen Glow Party. Events will be held every Friday night through August 19.

A schedule of events from the City of Columbia can be found below:

June 10 Kick-Off Summer Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue



June 17 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is launching a new initiative featuring the delicious food the city has to offer. Food Truck Fridays kick off on June 10, running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our city in the summertime. I’m looking forward to our citizens enjoying and exploring our downtown districts and connecting with each other over good food,” said At-Large Councilwoman Aditi Bussells.

Officials announced the following locations for the event in June:

June 10 1400 Assembly Street (Parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia offices) Paella South Caffeine Cabin 1 Justice Square (Columbia Police Department Headquarters) La Cochinita Z”Z BBQ, LLC 2300 Bull Street (Parking lot of REI Co-op) Elevation Catering Lil’ House of Pizza

June 14 1400 Assembly Street (Parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia offices) Paella South 1 Justice Square (Columbia Police Department Headquarters) La Cochinita Z”Z BBQ, LLC 2300 Bull Street (Parking lot of REI Co-op) Elevation Catering Lil’ House of Pizza

June 24 1400 Assembly Street (Parking lot adjacent to City of Columbia offices) Paella South Caffeine Cabin 1 Justice Square (Columbia Police Department Headquarters) La Cochinita Z”Z BBQ, LLC 2300 Bull Street (Parking lot of REI Co-op) Elevation Catering Lil’ House of Pizza



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Speaking of food, the 7th Annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will take place later this month. Local restaurants and caterers will compete for the title of “Columbia’s Best Shrimp and Grits” and will be crowned by a panel of judges. Tickets are on sale now and include unlimited shrimp and grits, live music and door prizes. It begins Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m.