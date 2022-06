CALHOUN CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Calhoun County deputies say two teenagers were shot near a club Sunday.

Investigators say at approximately 4 a.m., a 17 and a 19 year old were shot near Club Rolex on Bridges Road.

This incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.