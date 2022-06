VP Kamala Harris to attend Blue Palmetto Dinner in Columbia this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Democratic Party announced Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance at the Blue Palmetto Dinner at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center this Friday.

We are excited to announce Vice President Kamala Harris will join us for the 2022 Blue Palmetto Dinner. Seating is limited. Get your tickets today: https://t.co/2bmRG5vOuD #SCBLUEIN22 #scpol pic.twitter.com/hZBgljBgvm — South Carolina Democratic Party (@scdp) June 6, 2022

The reception starts at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event start at $150, you can get yours at secure.actblue.com/donate/bluepalmetto.