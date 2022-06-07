State Rep. Todd Rutherford announces endorsement of Joe Cunningham for governor



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Democratic State Representative Todd Rutherford is backing Joe Cunningham’s campaign for governor. The Richland County Democrat announced his endorsement at a news conference this morning at the State House.

Rutherford says Cunningham represents the fresh perspective needed in the governor’s office.

Cunningham faces State Senator Mia McLeod in next week’s primary.

The winner will challenge Governor Henry McMaster in November.