CDC predicts new COVID-19 deaths will continue to rise over the next month

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the number of new COVID-19 deaths will continue to increase over the next month. In findings published Wednesday, the agency forecasts more than 12,000 deaths over the next four weeks. That would take the average number of deaths every single day from 300 to just over 500.

This is the fourth consecutive week public health experts has predicted an increase.