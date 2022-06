Curtis Wilson to serve as co-host for reboot of “Live PD” series

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A television favorite is coming back, and one of ABC Columbia’s own will be front and center. Live PD, which was previously cancelled by A&E, will return as on Patrol Live this summer and air on the Reelz channel.

Our very own Curtis Wilson will co-host the program with along Dan Abrams.

Can’t wait to start working with @Sean_C_Larkin and @danabrams as we will strive to bring excellence every time at our new home @ReelzChannel pic.twitter.com/UKLUUxU6Y1 — Curtis Wilson (@CurtisWilson275) June 8, 2022

As it did previously, the show will air on Friday and Saturday nights beginning July 22.